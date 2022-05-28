Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.35) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.30) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,569 ($19.74).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($16.74) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,191 ($14.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($22.15). The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,419.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,495.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 21.40 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

About Big Yellow Group (Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.