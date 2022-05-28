Big Lots, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Big Lots stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $769.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $13,752,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

