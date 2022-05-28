Bifrost Tops One Day Volume of $2.03 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the dollar. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.38 or 0.99893553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

