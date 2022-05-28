Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $61.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

