BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

