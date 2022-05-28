Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of BBY opened at $83.99 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

