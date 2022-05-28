Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Richard M. Schulze Purchases 250,000 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Best Buy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

