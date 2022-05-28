Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

