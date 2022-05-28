Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 499,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.