Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 143.02 ($1.80).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.