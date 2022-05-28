Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $117,491.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $117,491.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04695563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00508429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

