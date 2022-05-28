Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,040 ($38.25) price objective on the stock.

BWY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.05) to GBX 3,289 ($41.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($53.23) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 3,660 ($46.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.12) to GBX 3,390 ($42.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,781.10 ($47.58).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,349 ($29.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,156 ($27.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,712 ($46.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,458.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,840.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($32.02) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($640,493.27).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

