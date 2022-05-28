Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,040 ($38.25) price objective on the stock.
BWY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.05) to GBX 3,289 ($41.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($53.23) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 3,660 ($46.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.12) to GBX 3,390 ($42.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,781.10 ($47.58).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,349 ($29.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,156 ($27.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,712 ($46.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,458.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,840.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.
In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($32.02) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($640,493.27).
Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.