Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $12.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,303. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.