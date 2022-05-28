bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BEBE remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

