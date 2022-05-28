BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.50

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.50 and traded as high as C$68.82. BCE shares last traded at C$68.39, with a volume of 3,690,161 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.41%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

