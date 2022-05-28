Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

