Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on the stock.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.31) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 605.67 ($7.62).

BME stock opened at GBX 452.10 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 507.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 417.10 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.20).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

