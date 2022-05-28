Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $29,136.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.65 or 0.05401362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00506301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

