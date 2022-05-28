Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several analysts recently commented on BKIMF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.45 ($5.80) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.38) to €6.30 ($6.70) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

