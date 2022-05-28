Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

