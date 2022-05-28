BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 37.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,592. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of 31.15 and a 12-month high of 42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 35.59.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

