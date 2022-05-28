BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 37.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,592. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of 31.15 and a 12-month high of 42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 35.59.
About BANDAI NAMCO (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANDAI NAMCO (NCBDY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.