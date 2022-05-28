Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 3,968 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NEE opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

