Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 1,785 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 64.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $357.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

