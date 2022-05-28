Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $994,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $251.86 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

