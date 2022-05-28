Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $1.36 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

TSLA opened at $759.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $911.11 and a 200-day moving average of $950.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

