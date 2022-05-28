Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

