Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.91 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

