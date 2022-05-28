Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.27 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.