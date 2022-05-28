Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

