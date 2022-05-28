Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,635 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.14 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

