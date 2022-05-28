Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9,881.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.