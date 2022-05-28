Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,879 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.98. 538,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.43.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

