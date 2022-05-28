Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $104,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,713. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

