Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $54,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 3.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $267.79 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

