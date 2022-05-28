Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. 856,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,085. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

