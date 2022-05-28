Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $255.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its 200-day moving average is $229.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

