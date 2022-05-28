Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,407 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 7.4% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 7,577,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,097. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

