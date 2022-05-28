Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,260.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 11,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,040,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.14 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.28 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLZE. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

