Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.88

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.