Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.40 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.55) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.66) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR HDD opened at €1.92 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €1.58 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of €3.14 ($3.34). The company has a market capitalization of $585.24 million and a P/E ratio of -98.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

