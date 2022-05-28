Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

AYRWF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,954. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

