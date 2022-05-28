Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

