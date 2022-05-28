AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 17.08.

AvidXchange stock opened at 9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.03. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.95 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 7,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 8,560.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,253 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

