AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.49.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $12,293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
