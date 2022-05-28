AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get AvePoint alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.49.

Shares of AVPT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $12,293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.