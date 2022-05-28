AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $631.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will report $631.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.90 million and the highest is $634.67 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $561.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.91. 702,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

