Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 535,942 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

