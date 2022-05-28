Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.10.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 107.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

