Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.10.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39.
In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 107.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.