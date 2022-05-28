Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.957-5.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.10.

ADSK traded up $19.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,105. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average of $234.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

