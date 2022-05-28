Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.99% of Autodesk worth $2,470,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $783,747,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.10.

Shares of ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

