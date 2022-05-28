Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 498 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

