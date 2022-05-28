Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 498 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

